Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,830,722 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,830,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.00% of Boston Scientific worth $512,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

