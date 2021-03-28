Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,941,155 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,864,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,941,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.13% of The Williams Companies worth $518,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

