Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,671,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Gilead Sciences worth $373,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

