PRiVCY Hits Market Cap of $36,097.35 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $36,097.35 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

