Project Pai Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $49.05 million and $4.53 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,221,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,131,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

