Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.61 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $63.61 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00018807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

