ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Up 175.7% in March

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE PROS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61.
ProSight Global Company Profile
