ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Up 175.7% in March

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PROS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.