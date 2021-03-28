Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $16.90 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Prosper token can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006833 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and $2.88 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.