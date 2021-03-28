PTON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. PTON has a market cap of $504,394.88 and $105.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

