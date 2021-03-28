Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,676 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,837 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Foot Locker stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

