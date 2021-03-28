Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,681 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 132.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Colfax by 16.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Colfax by 16.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

