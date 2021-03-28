Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,674 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last three months.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

