Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,589 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 239.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 153,776 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.