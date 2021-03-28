Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,391 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162,880 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Avnet stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

