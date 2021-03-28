Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 57,741 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of CommScope worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CommScope by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of COMM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

