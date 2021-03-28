Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 760 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.98 and a 12-month high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

