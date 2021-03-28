Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 783.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

