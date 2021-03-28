Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 730.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

