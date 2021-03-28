Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,040 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

