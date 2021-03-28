Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 24,828 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of MacroGenics worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.25.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.