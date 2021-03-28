Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,058 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of OneMain by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.80%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.