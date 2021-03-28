Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,562 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $96,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,576,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.