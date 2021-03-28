Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 60,780 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,713,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.