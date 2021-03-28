Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.