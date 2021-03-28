Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

