Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.