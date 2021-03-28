Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.83 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

