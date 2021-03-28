Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.91 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

