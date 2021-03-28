Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 627,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $6,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

