Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

