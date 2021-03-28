Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rayonier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

