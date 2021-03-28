Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

