Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $2.10 Million in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 65.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.