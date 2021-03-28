Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $2.18 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $123,679,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $95.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

