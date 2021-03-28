Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,844 shares of company stock worth $5,732,047 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Trinseo stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

