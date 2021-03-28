Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,090 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $367.05 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.90.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

