Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,554 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

