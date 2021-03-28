Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,363 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

DKS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

