Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,269 shares of company stock worth $10,922,957 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.