Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.