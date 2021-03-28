PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 60.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,841.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00608759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023884 BTC.

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

