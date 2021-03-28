pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Cap Reaches $260,003.56

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $27.55 or 0.00049331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $260,003.56 and approximately $4,938.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

