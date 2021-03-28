PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $813,112.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.