PWR Coin (PWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 74% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 214.5% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $542,698.40 and approximately $28.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

