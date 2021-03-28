Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $40,344.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.18 or 0.00022024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 136,130 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

