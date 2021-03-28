Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

