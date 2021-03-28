Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

NYSE:OVV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

