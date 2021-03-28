Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

