QASH Market Cap Tops $34.19 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $34.19 million and $424,785.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.