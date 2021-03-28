QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 234.8% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

QBIEY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

